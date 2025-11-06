Google Gemini can now read all your emails and documents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google’s AI tool Gemini can now access users’ emails and private documents in order to provide better answers, the tech giant has announced.

The Deep Research feature, which is available to all Gemini users, was first launched last year to autonomously perform “deep browses” of the web. The new capabilities mean the artificial intelligence app can now tap into far more personal and private information

Google said being able to draw on context from Gmail, Drive and Chat was one of the “most-requested features” for Gemini.

“This means you can create even more comprehensive reports by pulling in information directly from your Gmail, Drive (including Docs, Slides, Sheets and PDFs) and Google Chat, alongside a variety of sources from the web,” the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

“Now you can start a market analysis for a new product by having Deep Research analyze your team's initial brainstorming docs, related email threads and project plans. Or you can build a competitor report about a rival product that cross-references public web data with your strategies, comparison spreadsheets and team chats.”

The new feature, which is not on by default, is available for all Gemini users on desktop and will roll out to mobile users in the coming days.

The latest update follows a series of new features that aim to draw on Google’s dominance across its suite of apps in order to out-compete rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude – both of which are solely AI companies.

Google holds a significant global market share in online search, navigation, personal email, web browsing and mobile operating systems through Google Search, Google Maps, Gmail, Chrome and Android.

In September, Google announced the “biggest upgrade to Chrome in its history” by integrating Gemini into the world’s most popular web browser.

Google has also unveiled a new Gemini tool in Maps, which is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.