How to get the latest from The Independent and add us to your Google Discover app
Google’s Discover page has become one of the most used and most useful parts of the internet.
It collects the latest and best parts of the web, tailored to your interests, so that you can stay up to date with the latest in news and culture.
But it becomes even better when you help the system know your favourite topics and publishers – including The Independent.
Google now offers an easy way to “follow” content from your favourite publications including this newspaper, all from the Discover app.
That can be done by heading to The Independent’s Google profile. There, you’ll see a whole host of information, including easy links to posts and stories.
But you can also opt to “follow” the newspaper on there, too. That will give you more of the latest and best updates from The Independent, right in your discover app.
You can also choose to follow the newspaper from within the feed. If you see The Independent’s content, click on the name, and you’ll see the same option to follow along.
Google also offers the ability to add publishers to “preferred sources” within its search results. That will also make sure you’ll see more of our quality coverage when looking for any specific story.
You can find more specific instructions for doing that here.
