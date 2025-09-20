Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google’s Discover page has become one of the most used and most useful parts of the internet.

It collects the latest and best parts of the web, tailored to your interests, so that you can stay up to date with the latest in news and culture.

But it becomes even better when you help the system know your favourite topics and publishers – including The Independent.

Google now offers an easy way to “follow” content from your favourite publications including this newspaper, all from the Discover app.

That can be done by heading to The Independent’s Google profile. There, you’ll see a whole host of information, including easy links to posts and stories.

But you can also opt to “follow” the newspaper on there, too. That will give you more of the latest and best updates from The Independent, right in your discover app.

You can also choose to follow the newspaper from within the feed. If you see The Independent’s content, click on the name, and you’ll see the same option to follow along.

Google also offers the ability to add publishers to “preferred sources” within its search results. That will also make sure you’ll see more of our quality coverage when looking for any specific story.

You can find more specific instructions for doing that here.