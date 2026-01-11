Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google has removed a number of its artificial intelligence health summaries after an investigation found that false or misleading information was being provided in some cases, according to a report.

Earlier this month the Guardian said it found that some of the AI Overview snapshots, which use generative AI to summarise key information at the top of search results, were potentially putting people at risk.

In one example, the newspaper found that when asked the question “what is the normal range for liver blood tests”, the AI did not account for sufficient context, nor the nationality, sex, ethnicity or age of patients in response. Experts warned this could leave severely unwell people incorrectly believing they have normal results and therefore not attending follow-up appointments.

Now Google has removed AI Overviews for that question and also “what is the normal range for liver function tests” searches, the newspaper reports. The company, which holds a more than 90 per cent share of the global search engine market, stressed that AI results are updated where context is found to be lacking.

open image in gallery Some artificial intelligence health summaries have been removed by Google ( PA Archive )

A spokesperson told the Guardian: “We do not comment on individual removals within Search. In cases where AI Overviews miss some context, we work to make broad improvements, and we also take action under our policies where appropriate.

“Our internal team of clinicians reviewed what’s been shared with us and found that in many instances, the information was not inaccurate and was also supported by high quality websites.”

Vanessa Hebditch, the director of communications and policy at charity British Liver Trust, welcomed the company’s response but warned there was still a risk from using AI for such important information.

“This is excellent news, and we’re pleased to see the removal of the Google AI Overviews in these instances,” she told the Guardian. “However, if the question is asked in a different way, a potentially misleading AI Overview may still be given and we remain concerned other AI‑produced health information can be inaccurate and confusing.”

open image in gallery Google’s AI Overviews use generative AI to summarise essential information at the top of search results ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

AI Overviews are still being provided after typing in slightly altered versions of the original queries, such as “lft reference range” or “lft test reference range”. Google told the Guardian it is reviewing these fresh examples.

Ms Hebditch continued: “A liver function test or LFT is a collection of different blood tests. Understanding the results and what to do next is complex and involves a lot more than comparing a set of numbers. But the AI Overviews present a list of tests in bold, making it very easy for readers to miss that these numbers might not even be the right ones for their test.

“In addition, the AI Overviews fail to warn that someone can get normal results for these tests when they have serious liver disease and need further medical care. This false reassurance could be very harmful.”

The Independent has approached Google for further comment.