Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google has announced a major new update for Gmail that allows users to unsubscribe from emails with just one click.

The latest feature aims to address inbox overload, with Gmail now automatically sorting emails delivered through active subscriptions.

The Manage Subscriptions tool includes one-click links next to the emails that unsubscribe users from unwanted mailing lists.

“It can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of subscription emails clogging your inbox,” Chris Doan, Google’s director of product management, wrote in a blog post.

“Daily deal alerts that are basically spam, weekly newsletters from blogs you no longer read, promotional emails from retailers you haven't shopped in years can quickly pile up.

“With Gmail's new ‘Manage subscriptions’ feature, you can view and manage your subscription emails, making it easy to unsubscribe from the ones you no longer want all from a single place.”

The new feature is already available on the web version of Gmail, with Android and iOS versions receiving the update later this month.

Google is also rolling out new “AI-based defences” to block scam emails, which the company claims works 35 per cent of the time.

There has been a sharp rise in scam emails in recent days, according to security researchers, with cyber criminals targeting online shoppers in the buildup to Amazon Prime Day.

The retail giant sent a warning to customers this week about suspicious emails asking customers to update their payment information for membership renewal.

“We've recently noticed an increase in customers reporting fake emails about Amazon Prime membership subscriptions,” Amazon’s warning stated.

“Do not click on any links in these messages – scammers use fake websites to steal your Amazon login credentials and banking information.”

Research from cyber security firm NordVPN uncovered more than 120,000 fake Amazon websites set up to steal login and payment information.