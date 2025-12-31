Gmail is finally getting rid of its most embarrassing rule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gmail is finally looking to get rid of one of its more embarrassing restrictions, and let people choose new email addresses.

Ever since it was first introduced, more than 20 years ago, Google has required that people keep the email address that they first signed up with on their Gmail account. The only way to get a new email address is to set up a whole new account – but that can come with a whole host of other problems, such as losing access not only to email data but associated services that use that account to login, such as YouTube.

That means that people can stay attached to email addresses long after they might have outlived their usefulness. People who signed up when young might find themselves embarrassed by their address, for instance, or people who change their names might be forced to keep referring to themselves using the old one.

Now, at last, Google appears to be testing a new feature that would let people change the address of their Gmail account while still keeping the account itself. All of their emails and other data will stay intact.

The feature appears to be rolling out quietly for now. It was initially announced on a Telegram group and currently seems available only to people using their accounts in the Hindi language.

But a support page on the update – on the Hindi-language part of Google’s site – suggests that it will start rolling out more broadly. For the moment, however, the English-language pages say that it is not possible to change an account’s address.

When users change their email address using the tool, their old one will stay active as an alias. That means that emails sent to it will still find their way to the old account.

It does come with some limitations. Changes can only happen once a year, the support page indicates, and in total people can only do it three times.