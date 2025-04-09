Jump to content
Gerry Adams seeking legal advice over Meta use of books for AI systems

The former Sinn Fein leader said the social media giant had used his books without permission.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 09 April 2025 13:05 EDT
Gerry Adams alleges Meta has used his books without his permission (Liam McBurney/PA)
Gerry Adams alleges Meta has used his books without his permission (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams says he has sought legal advice after claiming Meta has used his books to train its artificial intelligence systems.

The Society of Editors recently held a protest in London alleging that millions of copyrighted books had been used by the social media giant to develop its AI systems.

In a statement, Mr Adams said: “Meta has used many of my books without my permission.

“I have placed the issue in the hands of my solicitor.”

Mr Adams listed several of his books which he alleges have been used by the tech company.

Meta has been approached for comment.

