Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Garmin has launched a new flagship smartwatch – with a hefty price.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro costs up to £1,729 for the top-end model.

As the name suggests, it is a high-end version of the Fenix 8, released almost exactly a year ago.

The new version brings satellite and internet connectivity to the watch, so that people can communicate with emergency services wherever they are without the need for a phone.

The top end model also brings a MicroLED display to the watch, which Garmin says is a first. That technology allows it to be especially bright as well as high-resolution, the company said.

It will be available to order from 8 September, according to a listing on Garmin's website.

The new watch brings Garmin’s inReach technology to the wrist for the first time. That allows users to access satellite networks to communicate with the world, which can be used when in remote areas that are not covered by traditional cellular service.

But the watch also has an LTE connection so that it can connect with the same networks used by phones. That was first introduced with the Forerunner 945 in 2021, and Garmin has sporadically added the technology to other watches – including the previous Fenix 7 Pro – over time.

Garmin’s Fenix watches are intended to be the flagship outdoors models in its line-up, and come with all of the company’s top features. They are not however the most expensive of the company’s watches – its Marq series of luxury models, for instance, can cost as much as £2,799.