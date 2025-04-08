Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Astro Bot sweeps Bafta Game Awards with five wins

The Sony Game was the biggest winner at the awards, picking up the Best Game prize among its haul.

Martyn Landi
Tuesday 08 April 2025 16:47 EDT
Nicholas Doucet with his five awards for Astro Bot – audio achievement, family game, animation, game design and best game – at the Bafta Games Awards 2025 (Ian West/PA)
Nicholas Doucet with his five awards for Astro Bot – audio achievement, family game, animation, game design and best game – at the Bafta Games Awards 2025 (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

PlayStation game Astro Bot was the big winner at the 21st Bafta Game Awards, picking up five awards, including best game.

The platform game, which was released to mark PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, also picked up the awards for animation, audio achievement, family and game design.

British game Still Wakes the Deep, a horror game set on a Scottish drilling platform, won three awards – new intellectual property, performer in a leading role for Alec Newman and performer in a supporting role for Karen Dunbar.

Elsewhere, independent Yorkshire studio Coal Supper’s Thank Goodness You’re Here! won the award for British Game and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which had led the field with 11 nominations, won the technical achievement award.

Poker-themed Balatro won the award for debut game.

There were also two wins for Helldivers 2, while Metaphor: Refantazio won the prize for narrative and Tales of Kenzera: Zau won the game beyond entertainment award.

Meanwhile, the Bafta Fellowship was awarded to composer Yoko Shimomura, in recognition of her contribution to music in video games, which has included her work on the Kingdom Hearts series.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in