France to introduce strict age verification on porn sites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France has introduced a law that will require adult websites to run comprehensive age checks to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content.

The new age verification system will require porn sites like PornHub and YouPorn to block users if they do not verify their age through an official identity document, facial recognition software or other secure method.

The law came into effect for French and non-European sites on 11 April, with the same checks extended to websites based in EU countries on 7 June.

The move has prompted backlash from privacy advocates, however France’s audiovisual and digital communication regulator ARCOM has been tasked with implementing a standard known as double anonymity.

This is designed to allow a site to verify a user’s age without knowing their identity.

A spokesperson from ARCOM said the system “strikes a careful balance between safeguarding children and respecting the privacy of adults”.

PornHub owner Aylo, which also owns YouPorn and RedTube, is already challenging the French law in court. The Independent has reached out to Aylo for further information.

Similar to porn restrictions implemented in other parts of the world, web users will be able to bypass any age checks by spoofing their device’s location through a virtual private network (VPN).

The new rules in France follow similar measures introduced by UK regulators Ofcom in January.

Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, visitors to websites hosting pornographic content will have to pass through a “robust” age verification process.

Content aggregators and user-generated platforms like PornHub and OnlyFans have until July to introduce the age checks.

“Our approach also takes care to ensure that privacy rights are protected and that adults can still access legal pornography,” Ofcom said in a statement shared with The Independent.“

“Our evidence suggests that the vast majority of adults (80 per cent) are broadly supportive of age assurance measures to prevent children from encountering online pornography.”