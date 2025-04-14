France to introduce strict age verification on porn sites
Similar rules will come into effect in the UK this summer
France has introduced a law that will require adult websites to run comprehensive age checks to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content.
The new age verification system will require porn sites like PornHub and YouPorn to block users if they do not verify their age through an official identity document, facial recognition software or other secure method.
The law came into effect for French and non-European sites on 11 April, with the same checks extended to websites based in EU countries on 7 June.
The move has prompted backlash from privacy advocates, however France’s audiovisual and digital communication regulator ARCOM has been tasked with implementing a standard known as double anonymity.
This is designed to allow a site to verify a user’s age without knowing their identity.
A spokesperson from ARCOM said the system “strikes a careful balance between safeguarding children and respecting the privacy of adults”.
PornHub owner Aylo, which also owns YouPorn and RedTube, is already challenging the French law in court. The Independent has reached out to Aylo for further information.
Similar to porn restrictions implemented in other parts of the world, web users will be able to bypass any age checks by spoofing their device’s location through a virtual private network (VPN).
The new rules in France follow similar measures introduced by UK regulators Ofcom in January.
Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, visitors to websites hosting pornographic content will have to pass through a “robust” age verification process.
Content aggregators and user-generated platforms like PornHub and OnlyFans have until July to introduce the age checks.
“Our approach also takes care to ensure that privacy rights are protected and that adults can still access legal pornography,” Ofcom said in a statement shared with The Independent.“
“Our evidence suggests that the vast majority of adults (80 per cent) are broadly supportive of age assurance measures to prevent children from encountering online pornography.”
