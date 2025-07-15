Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fortnite down: Game not working as it goes offline for ‘scheduled maintenance’

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 15 July 2025 10:19 EDT
Guild Esports puts forward teams to play games like Fortnite competitively (Epic Games/PA)
Guild Esports puts forward teams to play games like Fortnite competitively (Epic Games/PA)

Fortnite is offline after the game was taken down for “maintenance”.

The game had been taken down on Tuesday morning for a scheduled update.

But during that period, developers found an additional problem that meant it had to stay offline for longer, it said in an update.

“Hey everyone, we're extending downtime while we work to resolve an issue discovered during offline checks,” developers wrote on Twitter. “We'll do our best to get Fortnite servers online ASAP.”

It gave no further information on what that issue might be, or when it would be fixed.

