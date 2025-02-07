Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The upcoming 2025 edition of Football Manager has been cancelled, its developers have announced.

Sports Interactive, which makes the game, said that it had made the “difficult decision” to cancel it in collaboration with its partner SEGA.

It said that it would not be able to make a good enough game in time and that it had opted to cancel it entirely as a result.

Sports Interactive had been planning to use the new game to “create the biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation, laying the building blocks for a new era”.

But it was hit by a number of challenges that meant it had not “achieved what we set out to do in enough areas of the game”.

It had already announced that the game was delayed a number of times, which it said had happened “with the aim of getting the game closer to the desired level”.

Football Manager 2025 was initially supposed to be released in early November. In September, it said the game would not be available until later in November, and then in October it said the game would not come out until March 2025.

But it had become clear around the turn of the year that developers would not meet important deadlines and would instead have to cancel the game. It had not been able to announce it until now because of “stakeholder compliance, including legal and financial regulations”.

It was unwilling to launch the game in an unfinished state, it said, and also objected to the idea of launching the game and then asking players to buy the 2026 version soon after.

Sports Interactive would also not be able to simply update the 2024 edition with this year’s data, it said, since that would take too many resources away from the new game.

Football Manager had already been able to pre-order on various consoles. Sports Interactive said that refunds would be issued to those who had done so.

The series began in 1992, as Championship Manager, but changed its name to Football Manager in 2004 after developers Sports Interactive split from publishers Eidos. Since the first of those games, in 2005, there has been an annual update to the game, usually released near the start of the football season.