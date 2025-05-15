‘Flying taxis’ could appear in UK skies by 2028 under new government plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flying taxis could be a common sight in UK skies as early as 2028, a transport minister has claimed.

Addressing MPs, Mike Kane stated the government's commitment to "maximise the benefits of future flight technologies including flying taxis," underlining a push towards innovative transportation solutions.

This announcement follows a £20 million funding injection revealed last month, specifically earmarked for developing commercial drone and flying taxi services.

The initiative involves the Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), supported by the newly established Regulatory Innovation Office. This office aims to streamline regulations, accelerating the public adoption of these cutting-edge technologies.

Further bolstering this vision, US-based Joby Aviation partnered with Virgin Atlantic in March to develop a network of zero-emission, short-range flights across the UK. Initial plans focus on establishing hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport, utilising Joby's electric air taxis.

open image in gallery An "electric vertical take-off and landing" aircraft built by Joby Aviation ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

These vehicles are designed to transport up to four passengers and a pilot, reaching speeds of up to 200 mph. This collaboration signals a significant step towards integrating this futuristic mode of transport into the UK's existing infrastructure.

Labour MP Alice Macdonald (Norwich North) raised a scheme by Norwich airport that aims to make “make East Anglia the heart of aviation innovation” and invited the minister to “take a flight on an electric plane”.

Mr Kane replied: “This Government wants to see the UK maximise the benefits of future flight technologies including flying taxis, both for the economy and for communities.

“We recently announced over £20 million of government funding to the CAA and the Future Flight Challenge to deliver the future flight programme this year.

“This joint programme between industry, Government and the CAA will enhance drone capability by 2027 and flying taxis by 2028 in the UK skies. I would be delighted to visit her and Norwich, the airport in her constituency.”

Later in the session, Tory shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon claimed the Government’s Employment Rights Bill could “threaten passengers’ abilities to travel without disruption or additional costs”.

He said: “The Employment Rights Bill reduces the required notice period for strike action in any industry from 14 days to 10 days, increasing the risk of last-minute cancellations, which could in theory cost airlines tens of millions of pounds, which could in turn lead to higher costs for passengers as airlines pass the expenses on to the travelling public.”

Mr Kane replied: “This Government will always put passengers first. That’s why more passengers than ever are flying in our skies and leaving our airports.”

Labour MP Graham Stringer called on the Government to abolish air passenger duty.

The member for Blackley and Middleton South was the chairman of Manchester Airport from 1996 to 1997.

He said: “Every study shows that the cost of the tax, or the revenue generated from the tax, is much less than the benefit of abolishing the tax.

“Will he and the Secretary of State go and try and talk some sense into the Chancellor of the Exchequer and their officials to get rid of this tax and benefit both aviation and the economy?”

Mr Kane said airport passenger duty is “part of a rich mix of the aviation tapestry”, adding that “most airports and airlines are seeing demand go through the roof”.