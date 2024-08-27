Support truly

Garmin has released its new flagship watch, the Fenix 8, with a variety of new options.

The watches come with the choice of two different screen technologies: a bright and clear AMOLED display, or a solar option that uses the familiar Garmin MIP display for extra battery life.

Previously, Garmin had sold its flagship watch as the Epix, which had the same features as the top-tier Fenix but just used a different display technology. Now Garmin has brought them both under the same branding, but will still offer the two different options.

Garmin offers a huge variety of smartwatches with an array of sometimes confusing features. But the Fenix line has typically sat at the top of that product line-up – often bringing features that make their way to other, cheaper devices eventually – though Garmin does offer even more high-end options such as watches aimed specifically at pilots.

The AMOLED version of the new Fenix 8 ( Garmin )

The new watch also brings a new design that allows for a 40-meter dive rating and brings new dive capabilities, a built-in microphone and speaker that can let it be used to take phone calls as well as control watch functions with the voice, strength features that mean it can guide users through workouts and training programmes aimed at their activities, and a new maps interface.

The AMOLED model can last up to 29 days, while the solar charging version can go for up to 48 days, Garmin said. Beyond the visual differences between the screen technologies, and their impact on battery life, the two versions offer the same features.

The Fenix series is available in three sizes in AMOLED – 43mm, 47mm and 51mm – and the bigger two in the solar charging model. They start at £869.99.

The new models also include typical Garmin features such as constant health monitoring, exercise tracking and maps capabilities.

Alongside the release of the Fenix 8, Garmin announced that it would update the Enduro. That watch is aimed at those running ultras and others requiring long battery life – and, with updated solar capabilities, it will now last up to 320 hours while being used with GPS.

“For years, the Fenix line has been celebrated for its premium features, materials and design. And now, we’re thrilled to introduce our most capable Fenix yet,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin’s vice president of global consumer sales, in a statement. “This latest lineup not only adds new design details, sport-specific training enhancements and convenient communication tools, it also allows users to choose between a beautiful AMOLED display or solar charging for extra-long battery life.

If you’re looking for a sophisticated smartwatch that can hold you accountable and help you reach your health and wellness goals, look no further than Fenix 8.”