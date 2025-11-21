US government endorses female crash test dummy – for first time in history
The US government has released a new crash test dummy design, a development advocates believe will help make cars safer for women. This comes as women are 73% more likely to be injured in a head-on crash and 17% more likely to be killed in a car crash than men.
The standard crash test dummy, developed in 1978 and modelled after a 5-foot-9, 171-pound man, has long been cited as a factor in this disparity. A smaller female dummy, featuring a rubber jacket to represent breasts, is routinely tested in passenger or rear seats but seldom in the driver’s position, despite women making up the majority of licensed drivers.
The Department of Transportation (DoT) will consider using the new dummy in the government's vehicle crash test five-star ratings once a final rule is adopted. The endorsed female dummy more accurately reflects differences between men and women, including the shape of the neck, collarbone, pelvis, and legs, and is outfitted with more than 150 sensors.
Some American automakers, however, have expressed skepticism, arguing the new model may exaggerate injury risks and undercut the value of some safety features such as seat belts and airbags.
Lawmakers and transportation secretaries from the past two presidential administrations have expressed support for new crash test rules, though developments have been slow. US Senators Deb Fischer, a Republican from Nebraska, and Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, both welcomed the announcement.
"Any progress here is good because there’s simply no good reason why women are more likely to be injured or die in car crashes," Senator Duckworth said. Senator Fischer, who introduced legislation, the She Drives Act, that would require the most advanced testing devices available, including a female crash test dummy, added: "It’s far past time to make these testing standards permanent, which will help save thousands of lives and make America’s roads safer for all drivers."
The department said the new specifications will be available for manufacturers to build models and for the automotive industry to begin testing them in vehicles.