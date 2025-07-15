Epidemic Sound launches AI-enhanced voiceover tool

Epidemic Sound, a Swedish company globally known for its expansive catalog of authentic, world-class music and sound effects, expanded its offering in 2025 to include human voiceovers enhanced by AI.

Voices by Epidemic Sound gives you instant access to high-quality, AI-powered voiceovers. Choose from 20 distinctive voices, each with its own tone, energy, and personality, ready to bring your next video, podcast, presentation to life.

To bring Voices to life, Epidemic Sound collaborated with a diverse group of professional voice artists, selected for their unique vocal qualities. Their recorded performances form the foundation of the AI models, capturing the nuance, tone, and emotion of human speech.

Unlike generic text-to-speech tools, Voices is built on a human foundation – and the artists are paid both upfront and continuously for the use of their voices.

Benjamin Noble ( Epidemic Sound )

Benjamin Noble is one of the voice artists featured on the Epidemic Sound platform. His voice conveys authenticity, heart, and authority. He has worked with brands such as Apple and Barclays, and voiced award-winning commercials recognised at Cannes Lions.

Learn more about how Epidemic Sound works with voice artists

Speaking about the new voiceover tool from Epidemic Sound, Benjamin said: “The future of voice-over shouldn’t be about machines replacing talent, it should be about technology enhancing human creativity and opening new doors for voice artists. Epidemic Sound’s approach is the closest I’ve seen to striking that balance: giving voice artists control over their AI voice while actively generating opportunities for live recordings.”

Stockholm, Sweden-based Epidemic Sound says its goal is to develop technology and solutions that support voice artists, while maximising the capabilities of emerging technology.

The growing catalogue features a diverse range of AI voices, each crafted to reflect the unique talents of professional voice artists. Alongside Benjamin, you'll find voices like Marie, with her calm and deep British tone; Jeremy, an American voice that’s smooth yet authoritative; and Erica, whose upbeat energy comes through in her American accent.

( Epidemic Sound )

These artists have worked for some of the world’s biggest brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Marvel, LEGO, Disney, and the United Nations. Each artist’s voice description is outlined in their bio page, along with an audio preview.

Available now to all new and existing Epidemic Sound subscribers, Voices lets users effortlessly create and add voiceovers to their content. Voices is accessible via a credit-based system included with Epidemic Sound’s Pro and Enterprise subscription plans. Users can instantly craft voiceovers using the web-based tool or directly within Adobe and DaVinci Resolve Studio through Epidemic Sound’s plugins.

Epidemic Sound works with voice artists on a non-exclusive basis. The new Voices tool is intended to serve as an opportunity for voice artists to gain additional promotion. If a voiceover artist opts-in, their name, photo and biography will appear on the Voices platform, along with a contact form allowing brands and creators to connect for external voiceover work (Epidemic Sound doesn’t take a cut).