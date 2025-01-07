Enron Egg parody unveils world’s first ‘at-home’ nuclear reactor and baffles internet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enron has announced the “Enron Egg”, a micro-nuclear reactor that the newly reformed company claims can power homes for a decade.

The only catch is that the parody company’s “revolution in energy”, which comes complete with a highly-produced launch video, appears to be just an elaborate joke.

Still, the shiny, white “Enron Egg” is allegedly available for pre-order, Enron said, calling it the world’s first “micro-nuclear reactor made to power your home.” Interested parties would just need to submit their email addresses to subscribe to the newsletter and “be the first to know when we launch.”

“This product is gonna revolutionize three critical industries. The power industry, the independence industry, and the freedom industry. This product is gonna revolutionize all three,” Enron CEO Connor Gaydos claimed in a video presentation announcing the egg.

Gaydos is also the co-founder of the satirical “Birds Aren't Real” movement, which asserts that all real birds existing in the U.S. had been forcibly made extinct and were replaced by the government with surveillance drones that look like birds.

The miraculous egg, which is presented as “nuclear you can trust,” would be provided to FEMA’s rapid response teams, he said. It could power a home for as long as a decade.

“All of this made possible by the Enron mining division, which has been sourcing the proprietary enronium ore, which I think you’ll agree has unlocked a new atomic age,” said Gaydos.

Of course, there is no such thing as “enronium“. Uranium ore is what is mined and used to produce nuclear energy.

The video also featured Enron’s purported Chief Technology Officer Daniel Wong, who was reportedly responsible for the design of the egg.

Wong touted the egg’s extreme heat resistance which is made possible by its “advanced enronium [isotope] casing.”

open image in gallery Enron CEO Connor Gaydos poses for a photo holding the Enron Egg. The Egg, a ‘micro-nuclear reactor,’ is a parody, but the launch had social media users questioning its legitimacy ( Enron )

“At the heart of the egg, lies a uranium zirconium hydride-fueled reactor, chosen for its safety and efficiency,” he explained, noting that the reactor has a “little TV” so the Enron team is “always watching.”

Enron said that the egg only uses 20 percent enriched uranium, which is “far too low” to make an atomic weapon,” Wong assured.

The company noted on its website that a closed-loop cooling system ensures safe operation without environmental contamination and that safety is a top priority in the egg’s design.

The pair walked off the stage to the Black Eyed Peas’ hit song “I Gotta Feeling.”

The price for the “rigorously tested” product that “adheres to strict safety standards for residential use” is unlisted. It doesn’t mention any radiation, set up, or servicing.

“The Enron Egg is significantly more affordable than traditional energy systems, which cost between $19,000 and $50,000 while being subject to power fluctuations. The Egg offers a reliable, constant energy source at a fraction of the long-term cost,” Enron says.

open image in gallery The Enron Egg sits in front of a fireplace in this advertisement. The egg is allegedly available for pre-order ( Enron )

Companies are investing in nuclear energy more and more, as they look for cleaner sources of energy to support artificial intelligence demands.

Microreactors are real, and they could be used for emergency response, according to the Department of Energy. While commercial microreactors may be coming that are a good deal larger than the egg and Enron was once a real energy company, the egg rollout has earned a Community Note on the social media platform X.

“The product launch is satire,” the note said.

Enron returned to the public eye in December.

Not everyone got the parody right away, but those who did had a laugh.

“You have to break a few eggs to make a nuclear omelet!” wrote X user @DreamStarter_1, alongside an image of an omelet topped with a vibrant green swirl.