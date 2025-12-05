Elon Musk’s X fined €120m by EU over ‘deceptive’ blue ticks
Decision by tech regulators is likely to draw furious reaction in the US
Elon Musk's social media company X has been fined 120 million euros ($140 million) by the EU over its blue tick badges, in a decision likely to draw a furious reaction in Washington.
According to the EU Commission, X misled users through the “deceptive” design of its blue badges and failed to meet transparency requirements.
The EU sanction against X followed a two-year-long investigation under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content.
In a statement, the European Commission's tech chief Henna Virkkunen said X's modest fine was proportionate.
"We are not here to impose the highest fines. We are here to make sure that our digital legislation is enforced and if you comply with our rules, you don't get the fine. And it's as simple as that," she told reporters.
Ahead of the EU decision, US Vice President JD Vance said on X: "Rumours swirling that the EU commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not engaging in censorship. The EU should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage."
More to follow...
