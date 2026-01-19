Elon Musk insists ‘Grok should have a moral constitution’ after AI photo scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

X CEO Elon Musk has called for his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, to have a "moral constitution" after a rocky week for the app that left it banned in some countries.

"Grok should have a moral constitution," Musk wrote on Sunday.

It's unclear what specifically prompted the call from the world's richest man, but it may be related to the controversy surrounding his Grok app and its penchant for digitally stripping women’s clothes off without their consent.

Earlier this month, Grok rolled out a photo editing feature, allowing users to prompt the app to make changes to photos they share to X.

Many users took that opportunity to upload photos of women to the website so that Grok could put them in bikinis, lingerie, or suggestive positions. In many cases, the people uploading the images were not the subjects of those images, and did not have permission from the subjects to use them.

The trend went on for days before XAI addressed the issue. The company updated Grok, limiting its photo editing capabilities to paid X subscribers and prohibiting the app from removing people's clothes in parts of the world with strict modesty laws.

X CEO Elon Musk said his Grok chatbot should have a ‘moral constitution’ after users spent more than a week prompting it to make nonconsensual sexual images of real women they uploaded do the social media site ( PA Wire )

While the update appears to have made it more difficult for users to churn out nonconsensual sexual images of people, some users have found workarounds.

Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines have all ruled to block Musk's Grok app in their countries, citing its ability to produce sexual, nonconsensual images.

Despite the ban, determined users — especially those with VPNs — can still access Musk's app.

At the height of Grok's use as a softcore revenge porn generator, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that the chatbot would be integrated into the Pentagon's networks.

"Very soon we will have the world’s leading AI models on every unclassified and classified network throughout our department,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last week.

The announcement that Grok — which had spent the previous week undressing women for internet perverts — would have access to classified military networks left some experts understandably critical.

"The real question is what additional guardrails and testing will be applied to ensure it doesn't reproduce the same behaviors once it's inside military systems," a former senior defense cybersecurity official told Bank Info Security under condition of anonymity.

It's unclear if Musk's call for Grok to have a "moral constitution" is something he will actually act on.

In the meantime, he's hoping to redirect some of the heat Grok has been getting by pointing out that his AI chatbot isn't the only soulless, amoral clump of algorithms causing misery.

"This is diabolical. OpenAI’s ChatGPT convinced a guy to do a murder-suicide!" Musk wrote on Monday, referencing the Stein-Erik Soelberg murder-suicide. "To be safe, AI must be maximally truthful-seeking and not pander to delusions."