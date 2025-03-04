Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global sales of combustion engine cars appear to have already peaked, according to recently released figures.

Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OurWorldinData show that non-electric car sales hit a record high of 83.7 million in 2018 and have been in decline ever since.

Electric cars made up 18 per cent of all new cars sold worldwide in 2023, up from 14 per cent the year before.

Between 2018 and 2023, global sales of combustion engine cars fell by a quarter from 83.7m to 62.8m.

The data also appears to show that total car sales are also experiencing a general decline in recent years.

The country that has the highest proportion of electric cars is Norway, having heavily subsidised the industry.

More than nine out of 10 new vehicles sold in the Nordic country are electric, compared to just 20 per cent in the UK.

A report released in December by motoring marketplace Auto Trader projected that the number of polluting cars on British roads will tumble by more than 40 per cent over the next decade as a result of a “seismic shift” towards EVs.

The latest IEA figures show that China has been the biggest driver of electric car adoption worldwide, with more than 20 million battery-powered cars now on the road.

The electrification trend follows a broader shift towards cleaner energy sources like nuclear and renewables.

Research published last year found that the falling costs of batteries and other renewable technologies have supercharged the transition away from fossil fuels in recent years.

Calculations by Berlin-based Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) suggested that fossil fuel-generated power will soon no longer be economically viable.

“The world’s entire energy consumption in 2050 could be completely and cost-effectively covered by solar technology and other renewables,” said Felix Creutzig, who led the research.

Separate research from energy analytics firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence found that the cost of EV batteries had crossed a “tipping point” that makes manufacturing them cheaper than fossil fuel-burning vehicles.