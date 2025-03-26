Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EE working to fix service issues as users report losing phone signal

The mobile operator has apologised and said its engineers were working to fix the issue.

Martyn Landi
Wednesday 26 March 2025 08:29 EDT
A shop sign for EE mobile in central London (PA)
A shop sign for EE mobile in central London (PA) (PA Archive)

Mobile operator EE has confirmed it is working to fix service issues which have left some customers without phone signal and unable to make calls or send messages.

A number of users have taken to social media to report having no phone signal or access mobile internet services.

According to service status website DownDetector, users began reporting issues with EE’s network at around 11am on Wednesday, with over 1,000 reports of issues from customers logged on the site within 30 minutes.

In a statement on the company’s website, EE said it was working to fix the issue, but did not give a timeframe on when service would return to normal.

“We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues when accessing certain services on our network,” the firm said.

“Our team of highly-skilled engineers are working hard to understand and resolve this as soon as possible, at which point normal service will resume.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and thank you for your patience.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in