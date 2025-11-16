EE down: Hundreds of customers report issues with mobile and broadband
EE customers have reported problems with their signal and broadband connection
Hundreds of EE customers have reported issues with their mobile data and broadband connection.
Customers have complained they have been left with no signal, despite the EE website suggesting there are no network problems.
Disgruntled customers posted on X about the issue, with one claiming it is the “third time this week” they have had no signal, adding that the “website once again claiming ‘excellent coverage’ which quite clearly isn’t the case.”
Others have said their mobile signal is “constantly dropping out” or that they have no signal at all.
Around 300 people reported issues on Sunday morning, according to Downdetector.
EE told customers on X to look at their network checker for any known issues or to call their technical support team.
EE has been contacted for a comment.
