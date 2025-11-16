Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

EE down: Hundreds of customers report issues with mobile and broadband

EE customers have reported problems with their signal and broadband connection

Rebecca Whittaker
Sunday 16 November 2025 07:13 EST
Comments
EE customers report issues with mobile and broadband (Alamy/PA)
EE customers report issues with mobile and broadband (Alamy/PA) (Alamy/PA)

Hundreds of EE customers have reported issues with their mobile data and broadband connection.

Customers have complained they have been left with no signal, despite the EE website suggesting there are no network problems.

Disgruntled customers posted on X about the issue, with one claiming it is the “third time this week” they have had no signal, adding that the “website once again claiming ‘excellent coverage’ which quite clearly isn’t the case.”

Others have said their mobile signal is “constantly dropping out” or that they have no signal at all.

Around 300 people reported issues on Sunday morning, according to Downdetector.

EE told customers on X to look at their network checker for any known issues or to call their technical support team.

EE has been contacted for a comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in