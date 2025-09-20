Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Duchess of Edinburgh interacts with robot dog during Japan visit

Sophie tried out an AI suitcase and watched a child pat a robotic dog.

Ellie Crabbe
Saturday 20 September 2025 05:48 EDT
The Duchess of Edinburgh interacts with a robot during a visit to Miraikan, The National Museum of Emerging Science in Tokyo (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Edinburgh laughed as she interacted with robots during a visit to Japan.

Sophie visited Miraikan, National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo on Saturday and laughed as she waved at a light blue furry robot called Keparan, and watched a child pat a robotic dog.

The duchess also tried an AI suitcase used as a navigational robot for those with visual impairment.

She then met Dr Chieko Asakawa, the chief executive of the museum, who is blind and developed the first digital braille system for the Japanese, and the two discussed how the technology at the museum supports people with visual impairments.

Meanwhile, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh met children from Seibi Home, a children’s home in the city, and representatives from the British School in Tokyo.

It was part of a packed schedule of events on their five-day trip, which will also see the couple visit Osaka.

Later on Saturday, Edward will attend a dinner with BirdLife International, of which he is a patron, while the duchess will have dinner with people working on women’s issues.

