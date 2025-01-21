Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has confirmed plans to introduce digital driving licenses, accessible via a new gov.uk app launching this summer.

The initiative aims to modernise access to government services and will eventually allow the public to store a range of official documents within a secure digital "wallet" housed within the app.

Initially, the app will feature a veteran card, followed by a pilot programme for digital driving licenses later this year.

The digital wallet will leverage existing smartphone security features, such as facial recognition, mirroring the technology used for mobile payment systems.

The digital licence will be optional, with physical documents remaining valid.

What is the gov.uk wallet?

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said, that by the end of 2027, the Government hoped to have a range of documents available inside the wallet, including DBS checks and every other credential issued by the government.

How could the wallet be used?

The digital licence could be accepted as a form of ID when voting, purchasing alcohol or boarding domestic flights.

Possible features include allowing users to hide their addresses in certain situations, such as in shops or bars.

Mr Kyle said: “Gov.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually.

“For people who choose to use Gov.UK Wallet, they will find it easier to prove they’re entitled to benefits or check their age when buying alcohol or DIY equipment, with more security and trust than ever before.

“Crucially, it also opens huge opportunities to make interacting with public services much easier by putting people in control of their own data.

Will the app and digital licences be mandatory?

Physical licences will still be issued and the new digital identities will not be mandatory. Crucially, the Government will stop short of introducing compulsory national ID cards, which were pushed for by former prime minister Tony Blair and William Hague.

Nearly 50 million Britons have either a provisional or full driving licence. The photocard driving licence was introduced to the UK in 1998. It had to be used in conjunction with a paper counterpart until that requirement was abolished in 2015.

When will the wallet be launched?

The new app will be launched this summer with the digital driving licences pilot set to launch later in 2025.

Why is the Government implementing digital driver licences?

A Government spokesperson has said: “This Government is committed to using technology to make people’s lives easier and transform public services.

“Technology now makes it possible for digital identities to be more secure than physical ones, but we remain clear that they will not be made mandatory.”

The French Government has introduced legislation to allow motorists to carry a valid electronic copy of their driving licence and identity card via an official mobile app. EU member states are mandated to introduce at least one form of digital ID by 2026.

open image in gallery An illustration of the new digitalised driving licence in France ( AFP via Getty Images )

Keir Starmer last week unveiled plans to champion AI, describing it as a “unique chance” to boost growth and raise living standards.

Tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford has written an AI opportunities action plan, of which ministers have accepted all recommendations. The plan is aimed at improving the UK’s use of artificial intelligence technology.

Sir Keir said: “Harnessing AI and using it to deliver our plan for change requires ambition, purpose and focus.

“This is a unique chance to boost growth, raise living standards, transform public services, create the companies of the future in Britain and deliver our plan for change.”

Among the recommendations the Government has accepted is a commitment to set out within six months plans to improve the UK’s AI infrastructure.

Ministers will aim to expand the UK’s “sovereign”, publicly owned AI capacity twentyfold by 2030, and plan to deliver “a new state of the art supercomputing facility” for research purposes.