US adds new models of DJI and other foreign drones to national security risk list

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has added China's DJI, Autel, and other foreign-made drones and components to a list of entities posing unacceptable national security risks. This action bars approval for new drone types to be imported or sold in the United States.

Inclusion on the FCC's "Covered List" prevents DJI, Autel, and other foreign drone firms from securing the mandatory FCC approval needed to sell new drone models or critical components in the US. The decision effectively halts their market access for new products.

This marks a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to curb Chinese drones, following the Commerce Department's September announcement of plans to restrict such imports.

The FCC designation does not prohibit the import, sale or use of any existing device models the telecom regulator previously authorized, and does not impact any previously purchased drones, the FCC said. It added that consumers can continue to use any drones they previously purchased legally.

DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, said it was disappointed by the FCC decision to add foreign-made drones to the Covered List. "While DJI was not singled out, no information has been released regarding what information was used by the Executive Branch in reaching its determination," the company said.

DJI previously said that being added to the Covered List would effectively ban it from offering new drone models in the United States. The company sells more than half of U.S. commercial drones.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Tuesday that China opposed the U.S. "overly broad interpretation of the concept of national security" and setting up "discriminatory" lists. He urged Washington to "correct its wrong practices" and provide a fair environment for Chinese companies.

The FCC said it received the results of a White House-convened, executive-branch interagency review of the risks of foreign drones on Sunday, which found that imported drones and components pose security risks "given the threats from unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, supply chain vulnerabilities, and other potential threats to the homeland."

open image in gallery A DJI Inspire Police Drone flies as Devon & Cornwall and Dorset Police launch the UK’s first fully operational drone unit used by police at Westpoint Arena in Clyst St Mary, near Exeter ( PA )

The review said the Pentagon could make future determinations that specific drones or classes of drone do not pose risks and remove them from the restrictions.

In June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese drone companies.

Sebastian Gorka, senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said the action was part of ensuring that drones are made in the United States. "Drones are a large part of America’s future security. They must be made in the USA," he wrote on X Monday.

DJI said earlier this month that "more than 80% of the nation's 1,800+ state and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies that operate drone programs use DJI technology; these programs will be at immediate risk if they no longer have access to the most cost effective and efficient drone technology available."

Trump and the FCC both cited the upcoming Olympics and the World Cup and concerns about drone misuse.

Republican Representative Rick Crawford praised the decision, saying "the use of Chinese-made drones, with widespread access over the U.S. airspace, has been a counterintelligence nightmare for years ... we cannot compromise our national security in exchange for cheap goods intended to flood the U.S. market."

Chinese manufacturer Hikvision filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia earlier this month, challenging the FCC decision to block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its Covered List and let the agency bar previously approved equipment in some instances.

In September, a U.S. judge rejected a bid by DJI to be removed from the U.S. Defense Department's list of companies allegedly working with Beijing's military.