Discover the best tech products for 2026

Whether you’re a gaming super fan or an office dweller, having the best products and gadgets is vital. Here, we select our top pick of products to pick up in 2026.

Purchase a driving seat for a Formula One fan to race at home

( The Playseat® Challenge )

Are you or is someone in your life an F1 fanatic? If so, we’ve got just the thing for them. The Playseat® Challenge DD – F1® Edition is the third sim racing cockpit in the officially licensed F1® simulator lineup by Playseat® made for everyone. Created through research and development with real F1® and GT drivers, the cockpit immerses players in the heart-pounding world of racing, where every twist, turn and press of the accelerator is brought to life in the comfort of your own home.

As the first foldable Formula simulator built to handle the power of high-performance gear, the cockpit has been constructed for the ultimate in gaming, delivering outstanding stability and performance – whether you’re playing with friends or on your own.

Meet your new favourite driving sidekick

( TomTom )

When you’re on the road, it’s necessary to let the noise of life fade away and focus only on what’s ahead of you. Tom by TomTom is a new road alert assistant that brings clarity on every journey, from warnings about speed cameras to alerts covering upcoming traffic jams and obstacles. Delivering ultimate awareness, Tom provides you with the knowledge you need to stay calm and on track with your journey from the moment you set off.

Powered by the subscription-free TomTom app – fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – discover the future of mobility and visit Tomtom.co

Select a chair that provides ultimate comfort and support

( Arozzi )

Whether you spend long days sitting in an office chair or enjoy evenings filled with gaming, it’s important to have a chair that works for you. Arozzi specialises in high-quality chairs and office furniture, with a focus on ergonomics, durability and Swedish design. For serious gamers, the Vernazza chair is a no-brainer, offering increased width and weight capacity, soft and supersoft fabric options as well as maximum support. Meanwhile, the Arozzi Torretta Series features a more compact and streamlined design, ideal for smaller spaces or users who prefer a snugger fit.

Whether you’re a dedicated professional or an avid gamer, having the right chair is vital. To select the option that’ll suit you best, head to Currys, where selected Arozzi chairs are available at a discounted rate until 16 March 2026.

For more information, visit Currys.co.uk

Protect your driving licence with real-time speed awareness

( Road Angel )

Designed to help motorists stay informed on today’s busy roads, Pure Sync by Road Angel is a connected speed awareness device that acts as a constant co-pilot behind the wheel. Powered by 4G or 5G connectivity and GPS via your smartphone, it delivers live speed limits, real-time safety camera alerts and accurate average speed zone tracking as conditions change.

Pure sync continuously updates cloud-based data in real time, enabling confident decision-making for commuters, high-mileage drivers, new drivers, and professionals alike. Clear alerts arrive exactly when they’re needed, supporting safer driving habits and helping drivers avoid costly mistakes. Pure Sync is built by a British road safety specialist with more than two decades of experience, it offers clarity, control, and reassurance for everyday journeys, whether navigating city streets or long motorway stretches.

Pure Sync is currently discounted on promotion and using code ‘PSGADGET10’ will give you an additional 10 per cent off at Roadangelgroup.com (valid until 20 March 2026)

Sell your unwanted camera gear

( MPB )

Most of us own tech that no longer earns its place on the shelf. Camera gear is no different. MPB specialises exclusively in buying and selling used camera gear, whether you’re upgrading to mirrorless, streamlining your kit or just keen to turn unused equipment into cash. The company will offer a fair price to buy your equipment, making the process clear, secure and efficient.

Get an instant online quote, arrange free, fully insured collection and receive fast payment once your items are checked. It’s the straightforward way to sell with confidence – there’s no haggling, no hidden fees and no uncertainty, just a practical way to extend the life of quality equipment while freeing up funds for your next creative step.

Get an instant quote and sell your camera gear at Mpb.com

Maintain your lawn with ease

( Mammotion )

For homeowners who want precision lawn care without the complexity of traditional robotic mowers, Mammotion’s LUBA3 AWD is your answer. The robot lawn mower removes the need for complicated setups involving perimeter cables or fixed base stations, allowing users to define boundaries digitally and manage mowing through an intuitive app. Its Tri-Fusion Navigation System combines 360-degree LiDAR, NetRTK and AI vision to deliver highly accurate positioning, even across complex layouts and variable lighting.

All-wheel drive, adaptive suspension and omni wheels enable the mower to handle uneven ground, climb curbs and operate confidently on steep slopes. With its wide cutting discs, high-torque motors and smart energy management, the LUBA 3 AWD offers an efficient, hands-off approach to maintaining larger lawns. Pre-orders are now open.

Find out more at Mammotion.com

Secure your home with smart surveillance

( Synology )

The Synology CC400W is a home surveillance solution that keeps security simple while putting footage firmly under your control. Used with a Synology NAS (network attached storage) and the built-in Surveillance Station app, the CC400W brings AI-assisted alerts, live viewing and recordings into one private system with no subscriptions or third-party services. Homeowners can check in at any time using Synology’s mobile apps, whether viewing live feeds or reviewing footage while away.

Installation is quick and easy thanks to a magnetic base and suction mount that allow tool-free placement on walls or flat surfaces. Designed to be weather resistant, it works reliably indoors or outdoors. Continuous recording, strong privacy protection and an ecosystem designed to scale make this a practical long-term choice for modern home security.

Find yours at Synology.com

Upgrade everyday cooking with precision tools

( Typhur )

For cooks who value accuracy, efficiency and thoughtful design, Typhur’s smart kitchen appliances should be top of your shopping list. The Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer rethinks what an air fryer can do, pairing a flat 5.6-quart basket with dual-zone heating to handle everything from crisp fries to a full rack of lamb and even pancakes, thanks to its griddle-style capability. Quiet airflow and a self-cleaning mode make it as practical as it’s versatile.

For those looking for precise results, the Typhur Sync Gold wireless thermometer delivers dependable, professional-grade accuracy, using sub-one gigahertz technology to deliver exceptional range and stability, tracking temperatures to within half a degree for consistent cooking results at home or in professional kitchens. Typhur’s range brings confidence and control to everyday cooking, without unnecessary complexity.

Shop now and get 10 per cent off with code ‘NEWOFFER10’ at Uk.typhur.com (offer valid until 15 June 2026). Also available at Amazon

Keep your car moving with reliable power

( RING Automotive )

RING brings decades of automotive expertise to this compact yet capable jump-starter designed for everyday motorists. The Ultraboost 1500 supports engines up to 6L petrol and 3L diesel, making it suitable for a wide range of vehicles. A large LCD screen shows battery status at a glance, while safety features including reverse polarity protection and a spark-free design help ensure confident use. Secure ‘lock ‘n’ load’ terminals and easy-reach cables support connection even on larger batteries.

Beyond jump-starting, PD60W fast charge technology powers USB-C devices such as laptops, tablets and phones, with a USB-A port adding further flexibility. Particularly useful during colder months when batteries are under strain, the Ultraboost 1500 has an Auto Express Recommended 2025 accolade and is a What Car? five-star choice, offering reassurance from the experts.

Find yours at Amazon.co.uk

