ChatGPT boss suggests the ‘dead internet theory’ might be correct

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT creators OpenAI, has suggested that there might be some truth in the “dead internet theory”.

The idea is a conspiracy theory that the majority of content and apparent people online are actually being automatically generated by computers, and that the internet is for the most part “dead”.

While it has often been debunked, the wide spread of artificial intelligence systems in recent years as well as failed attempts at crackdowns on bots on platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, mean that it has been given increasing credence.

And now Mr Altman has suggested that despite his having previously disbelieved the theory, there may be some truth in it.

“i never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now,” he wrote.

LLMs, or large language models, are the technology that underpins ChatGPT as well as other similar offerings such as Anthropic’s Claude.

That led to an outcry in response to his statement, from users who suggested that his role at the top of OpenAI had directly contributed to the problem he was warning about.

The release of ChatGPT to the public in late 2022 led to a flurry of other similar systems being made available online, and made it much easier for both genuine and malicious users to automatically generate content and posts for online platforms.

Others also suggested that Mr Altman’s tweet could be informed by his work on the World Network, which was previously known as Worldcoin and which he founded in 2019. That company says that it is aiming to make a way for humans to prove their real identity online, by scanning their eyes, which has been promoted as a way of stopping the influence of AI-powered systems online.