Make your viewing experience smarter with Samsung’s range of OLED TVs

2025 has already seen some impressive improvements in Samsung’s AI-powered upscaling capabilities, making older favourites seem as vivid as you first remember seeing them, but now upscaled to 4K.1 It’s not just a case of making colours brighter on screen, but by optimising image quality shot-for-shot on screen – all in real-time – viewers are treated to a viewing experience as they were meant to be realised.

That isn’t to mention the impressive audio quality of Samsung’s latest TV range as well. Powered by Dolby Atmos, they create an audio visual spectacle from a multitude of viewing angles, all of which is distilled in a sleek package.

That’s why Currys is offering up to 20% off with purchases on a range of Samsung’s OLED TVs and up to £400 off selected Samsung soundbars for a limited time.

You can find out more by visiting Currys’ website. For more details on Samsung’s latest range of 4K Smart TVs, then keep reading below.

Samsung S95F OLED Glare Free AI Smart TV: Available from £2,299, Currys.co.uk

Samsung S95F ( Currys )

Featuring the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, viewers can experience Samsung’s most advanced 4K AI enhancements across their favourite films and TV shows. Soak in sharpened scene-by-scene upscaling, made possible through 128 neural networks to optimise picture and sound in real-time.1

From new hits to the cult classics, Samsung’s most powerful 4K processor elevates all content to breathtaking 4K Ultra HD,1 regardless of the source. The viewing experience is also improved by glare-free technology that allows for curtainless daytime viewing, without reflections.2

Samsung S90F OLED AI Smart TV: Available from £1,699, Currys.co.uk

Samsung S90F ( Currys )

Much like the S95F, the S90F also features an NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor for terrific upscaling and an exceptional 4K viewing experience.1 It also comes equipped with powerful OLED HDR+3 brightness levels for vivid highlights, impeccable blacks and an incredible depth of colour – all coming together for remarkable clarity and precision on screen.

Powered by Dolby Atmos, the S90F also includes five built-in speakers for an immersive sound that surrounds from every angle, so viewers can really feel the action as well as hear it.

Samsung S85F OLED AI Smart TV: Available from £1,499, Currys.co.uk

Samsung S90F ( Currys )

With the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, Samsung’s S85F still provides a number of intelligent enhance an already exceptional 4K 1 viewing experience. The S85F comes with an impressive sight and sound offering as standard, thanks to its OLED HDR support and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound respectively. With optimised brightness, contrast, pure blacks, sound and resolution, Samsung has combined some of its most impressive OLED technology into a sleek package, with its ultra-slim TV designed to impress from every angle – regardless of setting.

Claim up to £500 cashback on a range of Samsung TVs and soundbars. Offer available until 8 July 2025.

1Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

2Measured against Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard, validated as 'OLED Glare Free' by UL.

3OLED HDR applicable to 48" and below