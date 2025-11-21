Snap up a PlayStation®5 for £289 at Currys this Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here, with the annual sales extravaganza an amazing opportunity to save big on tech buys. Officially landing on Friday 28 November, the good news is that many discounts start even earlier than that and stretch past Cyber Monday (1 December). Step forward: Currys. Renowned for being a popular place to shop for all things tech and electrical, its Black Friday bargains began on 21 November, and they will continue through to 4 December.

We’re here to tell you specifically about the mega PlayStation® deals available at Currys right now. Whether you’re looking to buy a console at the best price for yourself or as a Christmas gift to spoil someone else, these are unmissable savings. Discover PlayStation®5 discounts at Currys including the PS5® Digital Edition starting from only £289 and PS5® console from £389, plus deals on bundles with games like Fortnite and EA SPORTS FC™ 26.

Keep reading for all you need to know about Currys’ PlayStation® deals this Black Friday, so you can snap up these savings while stocks last.

Shop now

( Currys )

PlayStation®5 Digital Edition – 825GB deals at Currys

Save a whopping £130 on a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition at Currys right now in the Black Friday sale. That means its usual price of £429 is currently reduced to an impressive £289.

The PS5® Digital Edition unleashes new gaming possibilities that you never anticipated. Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation® games.

Looking for games to go with it? Discover the PlayStation®5 Digital Edition 825GB - EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Bundle (was £429, now £289) and PlayStation®5 Digital Edition 825GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle. That’s an incredible saving to snap up.

Shop now

( Currys )

PlayStation®5 console – 1TB deals at Currys

Prefer a PlayStation®5 with an in-built Blu-ray disc drive? You can now get a PlayStation®5 console – 1TB for £389 – that’s a whopping saving of £90. Just like the digital edition, you can sign up to PlayStation®Plus to discover a universe of new experiences with three PlayStation Plus membership plans, including access to hundreds of games across the Game Catalogue, Classics Catalogue and Game Trials.

Looking for a unique PlayStation® buy? The PlayStation®5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei™ Gold Limited Edition Bundle is now reduced by £90, with its Black Friday price being £429. For another bundle option, the PlayStation®5 Console – NBA 2K26 Bundle is now sliced in price to £389. That’s another Black Friday saving to jump at.

Shop now

( Currys )

PlayStation®5 Pro Console – 2TB deals at Currys

Save a cool £90 on a PlayStation®5 Pro Console with Currys’ Black Friday sale. Now reduced to £599. With the PlayStation®5 Pro console, the world’s greatest game creators can enhance their games with incredible features like advanced ray tracing, super sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay. That means you get to play PS5® games with the most impressive visuals ever possible on a PlayStation® console.

You can also snap up the PlayStation®5 Pro 2TB - EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Bundle, and get stuck into all aspects of the beautiful game.

Explore Black Friday PlayStation® deals at Currys now