Currys cheers festive sales boost in face of cautious consumers ‘hoarding cash’

Currys has cheered a strong Christmas as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology booms, despite signs of consumers “hoarding cash” as they continue to feel the pinch.

The electronics retailer raised its profit outlook for the year on the back of strengthening sales over its peak trading period.

Revenues increased by 6% over the 10 weeks to January 10, compared with the same period the year before, it told investors.

Sales were up by 3% in the UK and Ireland, while they jumped by 12% in the Nordics following efforts to boost performance in the region.

Currys said it was increasing its share of the wider market, benefiting from mobile phones selling well alongside growth in spending on computing and appliances.

Alex Baldock, the group’s chief executive, highlighted that “AI-powered” technology was in high demand, such as robot vacuum cleaners and wearable tech.

Smart glasses like Meta Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta were “flying off the shelves” – with sales up 270%, Mr Baldock revealed.

“Consumers are starting to find real utility to AI,” he said, adding: “Currys is establishing itself as the home of AI in customers’ minds – we’ve invested heavily in it.”

However, despite the company’s stronger financial performance, Mr Baldock recognised that consumer confidence was “bumpy” in the UK and spending had not returned to normal levels.

He said “Consumers have been hoarding cash. At the moment they’re saving more than they’re borrowing, which is unusual by historical standards.

“Our technology market is down – it was down by 2% over the peak trading period in the UK, so we’ve had to run up and down escalators when it comes to growing in the UK, which we have done.

“We can see that consumers are cautious… they’re concerned about inflation and jobs and interest rates, and they’re definitely in a cautious headspace at the moment.”

But he said it was not his job to “wallow in gloom”, and that Currys was focused on finding new opportunities for profitable growth “that don’t depend on the health of the consumer”.

This includes the retailer’s mobile network brand iD mobile, which increased its subscribers by 19% year on year, and its technology repair service which enjoyed sales growth of 7%.

Currys said it was expecting to report a pre-tax profit of between £180 million and £190 million for the year, which would be up to 17% higher than the previous year and ahead of previous expectations.

Currys shares jumped by about 5% on Wednesday morning.