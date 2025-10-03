Bose, the Massachusetts-based audio expert, may have only just released its earbuds, but a fresh pair of headphones have emerged - and they’re perfect for Christmas gifting.

The tech brand has dropped the second generation of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), with every element designed to delight audio trailblazers who demand nothing short of perfection inside & out.

Uniting music and tech with Bose’s unmistakable style and prestige, the new headphones boast the brand’s best noise cancellation for headphones and spatialised audio for immersive listening, and now, new Cinema Mode giving your shows and movies a proper upgrade with richer background audio and effects that bring every scene to life. From the roar of a plane to the buzz of office banter, noise cancellation hushes the world around you so you hear only what matters.

What does that sound like? Well, it means you’ll experience Prince’s iconic Purple Rain guitar riff like never before, and have your hair blown back by Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven in a way that feels fresh. You might have played the track a million times before, but Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) will take it to a whole other level.

BOSE QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black ( Currys )

We’re talking note-expanding, bass-thumping, big swells and ASMR whispers, sending chills down your spine. It’ll make audio a real, everyday luxury.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) deliver luxurious comfort allowing for all day wear with earcups that gently surround your ears, sealing sound while allowing breathable feel paired with a secure fit to keep your headphones in place., These small touches mean you’ll feel truly immersed, no irks spoiling the listening experience.

In addition, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) feature CustomTune technology that will tailor your audio by analysing your ear’s shape and fine-tuning the sound accordingly. As a result, whatever you’re listening to - a playlist, a podcast, a movie or a game - will hit just as it should.

BOSE QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - White ( Currys )

From a design standpoint, you’re in for a treat too. Now updated with metallic yolk & logo treatment for premium, sleek finish. Additionally, QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are available in four colour options to choose from: standard black and white are offered alongside limited-edition Driftwood Sand (an elegant cream) and Midnight Violet (an attractive blue-purple tone).

Now with a whopping 30 hours of potential battery life, these babies are designed to go the distance. Whether you’re trying to block out the commute or about to settle down on a long-haul journey, the clean, crisp sound delivered by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) is on tap for as long as you need it.

Shop now for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) now on Currys.co.uk