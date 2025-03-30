Copying ants could improve grip of robots, research suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mimicking the actions of ants’ hairy jaws could make robots better at picking up objects and moving them around, researchers have found.

A prototype “hairy gripper” based on the mouths of ants has already been developed and tested with “excellent results”, according to a team from the University of Edinburgh.

The research could result in the capability of current robotic handling systems being improved with minimal increase in complexity or cost, the team has suggested.

Past development of robotic handling systems has focused on making them like the human hand and equipping them with technologies such as machine learning.

The new two-jawed parallel plate gripper is fitted with four rows of “hairs” made of thermoplastic polyurethane in a V-shape so it can grip circular objects better, particularly items which are difficult to grasp.

Tests involving typical household objects such as cups and jars showed the addition of the “hairs” increased the prototype gripper’s grasp success rate from 64% to 90%.

It is believed the gripper could potentially be deployed in environmental clean-ups, retail work, construction, agriculture and other industries as well as for domestic uses.

The research underpinning the work was funded by the UK Research and Innovation Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

Professor Barbara Webb of the University of Edinburgh, who led the research, said: “Inspired by the strength and delicacy with which ants move things, our prototype is just the first step.

“Having filmed ants in high resolution, we’ve recreated in 3D the precise sequence of actions as they pick up seeds and other objects. This has been little studied in the past.

“Now we can see how their antennae, front legs and jaws combine to sense, manipulate, grasp and move objects.

“For instance, we’ve discovered how much ants rely on their front legs to get objects in position.

“This will inform further development of our technology.”

Professor Charlotte Deane, executive chairwoman at EPSRC said: “This innovative robotic gripper, inspired by the remarkable strength and efficiency of ants, is a great example of cutting-edge engineering research leading to real-world benefits.

“By mimicking the natural world, this new innovation has the potential to improve multiple sectors such as retail and environmental services, enhancing productivity and efficiency.”

The five year project, which started in September 2021, has received £1.7 million in funding from EPSRC.