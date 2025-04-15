WhatsApp to message users about protecting themselves from scams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WhatsApp is to start sending users safety and security messages via a new official conversation thread in the chat app.

The Meta-owned platform said users will see a message appear in their chat list from WhatsApp itself, starting a one-way conversation where the app provides a range of updates for users.

It said all users in the UK and Europe will receive the initial message, but can then opt out of receiving any more if they so wish.

The chat thread will send users information about new features launching on the app, along with reminders on how to spot suspicious messages and scams, and tips on adjusting privacy settings.

The firm said it means users will get prompts about safety and security, rather than having to search for this information themselves.

It said users in the UK and Europe will start to see the first messages in the new chat from Tuesday.

The initiative comes as focus has increased on improving online safety for users in a broad range of areas – including from scams and fraud – in the wake of the Online Safety Act starting to come into force in the UK.

Figures and studies from a number of organisations and campaigners have also shown a rise in the number of online scams affecting consumers and businesses.

Earlier this month, fraud prevention service Cifas reported seeing a record number of cases filed by firms to its database last year, while figures from Action Fraud published in March showed social media and email account hacking reports jumped last year.