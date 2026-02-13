Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese odd jobs mobile app has cancelled a service allowing users to hire proxies to bow to elderly relatives during Lunar New Year visits.

Promotional images for the now-deleted offering showed an orange-uniformed worker kneeling, forehead to the floor, before a smiling elderly couple. The service sparked widespread online outrage and mockery, prompting scrutiny of China's "hire-anything" sector.

"Filial piety should not be commoditised," one Weibo user said, referring to the culture of respect for and deference to older family members.

Visiting loved ones and offering good wishes are an important part of the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, although bowing is not widely practised today.

"After careful consideration, we have voluntarily removed the services that caused controversy," said odd jobs app UU Paotui, based in central China's Henan, in a Wednesday WeChat post.

As of Friday, the app still offered a New Year greeter service - with immediate dispatch options - but the 999 yuan ($144.77), two-hour bowing-for-hire package was no longer visible.

Buyers of the now-deleted bowing package could hire gig workers to buy and send gifts, "perform traditional etiquette", and offer "one minute of auspicious blessings" to loved ones, among other services.

The services were meant to help people living far from their families and those with mobility issues maintain traditional customs, UU Paotui said, adding it would offer triple compensation to customers who had already booked.

People who have moved away for work typically return home to visit their families for the most important festival on the Chinese calendar, creating a travel rush commonly referred to as the world's largest annual human migration.

In a nod to the increasingly virtual nature of social life in China, UU Paotui suggested replacing the in-person visits with an app could help avoid awkward social interactions.

"If you don't want to have social anxiety during the new year [celebration], the experience has to be online!" said a Monday Weibo post announcing the service.

open image in gallery Passengers crowd a concourse at a railway station as they return home during the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Proxy services are not uncommon in China, where labour costs are relatively low and convenience is at a premium for urban consumers.

Outside the holiday period, UU Paotui users can hire someone through the app to accompany them to hospital, feed their pets, or wait in queues at restaurants and other busy locations.

A Wednesday commentary in the People's Daily, the Communist Party newspaper, called the bowing service "very awkward" and urged closer scrutiny of the proxy service industry.

"Real innovation should meet needs while also safeguarding values," it said, pointing out that paying a proxy to cover work shifts, for example, could come with legal risks.

The controversy comes amid increasing concern for China's often overworked delivery workers, who can sometimes be seen sprinting through shopping malls and residential compounds to deliver an order on time.

President Xi Jinping met delivery workers on Wednesday to wish them a happy new year and acknowledge their hard work.

"The city couldn't function without workers like you," he said.