China using ChatGPT for ‘authoritarian abuses’, OpenAI claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OpenAI has said that some China-based ChatGPT users have been using the AI chatbot for “authoritarian abuses”.

In the company’s latest threat report, OpenAI revealed that it had banned several accounts that appeared to be linked to various government entities in China after they violated policies relating to national security uses.

“Some of these accounts asked our models to generate work proposals for large-scale systems designed to monitor social media conversations,” the report stated.

“While these uses appear to have been individual rather than institutional, they provide a rare snapshot into the broader world of authoritarian abuses of AI.”

The world’s leading AI firm, which was recently valued at $500 billion, said that a cluster of Chinese-language accounts had also been caught using ChatGPT to assist in cyber operations against Taiwan’s semiconductor sector, US academia, and political groups critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

In some instances, the threat actors used ChatGPT to generate formal emails in English in order to carry out phishing campaigns designed to breach IT systems.

ChatGPT is not available in China due to the country’s strict internet censorship, known as the Great Firewall of China, however OpenAI offers Chinese-language versions of the app that can be accessed via virtual private networks (VPNs).

“Our disruption of ChatGPT accounts used by individuals apparently linked to Chinese government entities shines some light on the current state of AI usage in this authoritarian setting,” OpenAI’s 37-page report noted.

The authors of the report also noted cyber operations conducted by Russian- and Korean-speaking users.

These did not appear to be linked to government entities, however some may have been affiliated with state-backed criminal groups.

OpenAI claims to have disrupted over 40 malicious networks since it first began releasing public threat reports in February 2024.

The latest report said that no new offensive capabilities had been discovered for its latest AI models.