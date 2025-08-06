OpenAI wants ChatGPT to run the US government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government workers in the US will now have access to an advanced version of ChatGPT after OpenAI made a deal to offer its AI chatbot to federal agencies at a deeply discounted rate.

ChatGPT Enterprise will cost federal agencies a nominal $1 annual fee as part of the deal between OpenAI and the US General Services Administration (GSA).

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the partnership delivers on President Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan by “helping public servants deliver for the American people” though the use of powerful artificial intelligence tools.

Announced in July, President Trump’s AI agenda involves accelerating the use and development of AI technology in order to “win the race” and “reshape the global balance of power” by securing US dominance in the space.

The move forms part of OpenAI’s push to increase adoption rates of its ChatGPT tool, which already has around 700 million weekly users.

More than 2 million people are currently employed by the US government, working on everything from parks and recreation, to national security.

“GSA is playing a leading role in the Trump Administration’s adoption of AI technology by government,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas.

“Our government’s effective use of AI is critical to demonstrating we are the world’s AI leader and we are thankful for OpenAI’s partnership.”

OpenAI claimed that a recent pilot program revealed how government employees were able to save an average of about 95 minutes per day on routine tasks using ChatGPT Enterprise.

“Helping government work better – making services faster, easier, and more reliable – is a key way to bring the benefits of AI to everyone,” the company said in a blog post announcing the deal.

“Whether managing complex budgets, analyzing threats to national security, or handling day-to-day operations of public offices, all public servants deserve access to the best technology available.”