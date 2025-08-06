OpenAI wants ChatGPT to run the US government
Over 2 million federal workers will now have access to leading AI model
Government workers in the US will now have access to an advanced version of ChatGPT after OpenAI made a deal to offer its AI chatbot to federal agencies at a deeply discounted rate.
ChatGPT Enterprise will cost federal agencies a nominal $1 annual fee as part of the deal between OpenAI and the US General Services Administration (GSA).
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the partnership delivers on President Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan by “helping public servants deliver for the American people” though the use of powerful artificial intelligence tools.
Announced in July, President Trump’s AI agenda involves accelerating the use and development of AI technology in order to “win the race” and “reshape the global balance of power” by securing US dominance in the space.
The move forms part of OpenAI’s push to increase adoption rates of its ChatGPT tool, which already has around 700 million weekly users.
More than 2 million people are currently employed by the US government, working on everything from parks and recreation, to national security.
“GSA is playing a leading role in the Trump Administration’s adoption of AI technology by government,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas.
“Our government’s effective use of AI is critical to demonstrating we are the world’s AI leader and we are thankful for OpenAI’s partnership.”
OpenAI claimed that a recent pilot program revealed how government employees were able to save an average of about 95 minutes per day on routine tasks using ChatGPT Enterprise.
“Helping government work better – making services faster, easier, and more reliable – is a key way to bring the benefits of AI to everyone,” the company said in a blog post announcing the deal.
“Whether managing complex budgets, analyzing threats to national security, or handling day-to-day operations of public offices, all public servants deserve access to the best technology available.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments