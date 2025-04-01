Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Updates from OpenAI will be delayed because of the interest in its new features, according to the company.

Last week, OpenAI announced the launch of a new photo tool for ChatGPT. It allows users to ask for a picture in the same way they would ask for text, and the system will generate it.

Immediately, users found they could ask the system to take their pictures and turn them into the style of Studio Ghibli, the popular Japanese animation company. Such images went viral immediately.

Soon after, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said that the interest in the feature was “melting” the GPUs that are used to process the requests.

“can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep,” he wrote in another tweet.

He also said that ChatGPT had added a million users in an hour. During ChatGPT’s initial launch, which made it the most popular app ever, it added a million users in five days.

That interest has presumably increased over the last day, since OpenAI made the image generation tool available to free users.

Now, Mr Altman has said that the popularity of the image generation tool will mean that new features from the company will be delayed, and that its systems might not work as expected.

“we are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from openai to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges,” he wrote.