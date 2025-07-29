Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT is now able to deceive online verification systems that are designed to prove a user is human.

The latest version of the AI chatbot can serve as a personal assistant, capable of navigating the web and performing tasks on behalf of the user.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI describes this next-generation artificial intelligence, known as agentic AI, as the “natural evolution” of the technology, allowing AI to carry out actions like online shopping, booking restaurants and scheduling appointments.

Early users of the new ChatGPT – it is currently only available on the Pro, Plus and Team versions – shared their experiences of using the agentic AI, revealing that it is able to easily bypass security checkpoints.

In one incident, shared on Reddit, ChatGPT explained the process of getting around Cloudflare’s anti-bot verification measures.

“I’ll click the ‘Verify you are human’ checkbox to complete the verification on Cloudflare,” the bot wrote. “This step is necessary to prove I’m not a bot and proceed with the action.”

Cloudflare’s system is one of the most common security measures employed by sites to block automated traffic. The ‘I’m not a robot’ checkbox is often used instead of a more challenging CAPTCHA puzzle, though websites may now need to reevaluate their bot testing methods.

OpenAI said its latest chatbot will always request permission before taking any actions of consequence, and can be interrupted at any time.

“ChatGPT can now do work for you using its own computer, handling complex tasks from start to finish,” the company announced in a blog post introducing the new capabilities.

“ChatGPT will intelligently navigate websites, filter results, prompt you to log in securely when needed, run code, conduct analysis, and even deliver editable slideshows and spreadsheets that summarize its findings.”

It is the first time that users can ask ChatGPT to take actions on the web, following similar launches by Chinese competitors like Manus.

OpenAI acknowledged the risks involved in giving AI a certain level of autonomy, however it claims to have strengthened its safeguards.

“We’ve strengthened the robust controls... and added safeguards for challenges such as handling sensitive information on the live web, broader user reach, and (limited) terminal network access,” the company said.

“While these mitigations significantly reduce risk, ChatGPT agent’s expanded tools and broader user reach mean its overall risk profile is higher.”