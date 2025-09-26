Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT will now think about you when you sleep.

A new feature in the AI system known as ‘Pulse’ will work overnight to find new information, tailored to users.

It is an attempt to allow ChatGPT to be proactive, and start conversations as well as reply to users.

It will use information that it has on users, such as previous chats and feedback on them, as well as data from connected apps such as a calendar. Users will be able to give it feedback about the information gathered by Pulse, which will help it curate what it suggests.

The system is built around a set of cards that users can click into for more detail. They might include information about an upcoming meeting, for instance, or suggestions of a schedule for a trip that is in the calendar.

ChatGPT stressed that the feature was not intended to encourage people to keep scrolling or ensure that they stay in the app. As such, the updates will only be available for the day unless they are saved, it said.

For now, the feature is only available on ChatGPT’s Plus subscription, which requires a fee.

The feature could develop further in the future, and will change as users interact with it, OpenAI said. But it also suggested that it could represent a whole new way of using ChatGPT.

“Pulse is the first step toward a new paradigm for interacting with AI,” the company said.

“By combining conversation, memory, and connected apps, ChatGPT is moving from answering questions to a proactive assistant that works on your behalf. Over time, we envision AI systems that can research, plan, and take helpful actions for you—based on your direction—so that progress happens even when you are not asking.”

The move might also offer a place for OpenAI to show ads within ChatGPT. At the moment, the company has no way to make money from the app’s free users, despite the high costs of them using the service – but reports have suggested that it sees ads as a potential way to increase revenue on the platform.