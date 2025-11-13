OpenAI launches ‘Quirky’ new personality for ChatGPT

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT users can now choose to interact with a ‘Quirky’ version of the AI chatbot.

The update is part of a major update to ChatGPT, unveiled by OpenAI on Wednesday, designed to make it “smarter, more enjoyable to talk to, and more adaptable”.

The ‘Quirky’ option is one of three new personality types, alongside ‘Professional’ and ‘Candid’. They add to the ‘Cynical’ and ‘Nerdy’ options that were introduced earlier this year.

“These options are designed to align with what we’ve learned about how people naturally steer the model, making it quick and intuitive to choose a personality that feels uniquely right,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

“We’re also experimenting with the ability to tune ChatGPT’s characteristics directly from personalisation settings – including how concise, warm, or scannable its responses are, and how frequently it uses emojis.”

The personality types are available to all ChatGPT users and take effect across all chats, including ongoing conversations.

OpenAI has faced pushback from users following previous updates, with the company drawing heavy criticism on social media for an overly sycophantic version earlier this year.

The company was forced to retract the update, after accepting that its “overly flattering” tone could be dangerous for some users.

“GPT‑4o skewed towards responses that were overly supportive but disingenuous," the company said at the time. "Sycophantic interactions can be uncomfortable, unsettling, and cause distress. We fell short and are working on getting it right."

The latest GPT-5.1 update also introduced ‘Instant’ and ‘Thinking’ models, with the first designed to provide “warmer, more intelligent” responses, and the second built to performer faster on simple tasks and be more persistent on complex ones.

The overhaul is meant to go beyond a “one-size-fits-all” for the 800 million people using ChatGPT, according to OpenAI’s head of applications, Fidji Simo.

“Some [users] want extremely direct and neutral responses. Others want empathy and conversation. Most people have needs for both, but they don’t want different personas or split personalities,” she wrote in a post explaining the new features.

“Instead of trying to build one perfect experience that fits everyone (which would be impossible), we want ChatGPT to feel like yours and work with you in the way that suits you best.”