ChatGPT can now join a group chat with your friends.

OpenAI, the makers of the chatbot, will now let people start group chats with the AI. That means that friends, family or coworkers could all join the conversation and refine the information they are getting back from the system.

That might help when looking for places to eat for a group dinner or working on a document with coworkers, the company suggested.

It follows similar updates from more chat-focused apps, such as Facebook Messenger, to allow people to take part in group chats with one or more friends involved.

The feature had initially rolled out last week as a test. But OpenAI said that early feedback from that pilot had been “positive” and that it was now rolling out to all logged-in users of ChatGPT.

Group conversations with ChatGPT are kept separate from personal ones. That means that information that is stored within ChatGPT’s memory for personal conversations cannot leak over into group chats, for instance, OpenAI said.

The feature can be opened from within any new or existing chat. Once the update is available, there will be a small person in the top right corner of chats – clicking on that will let you add somebody else.

That will start a new chat with the person, so that the previous conversation remains separate and private. Up to 20 people can then be added to the chat, and anyone involved can also share a link to add more people.

In general, ChatGPT will respond in group conversations in much the same way as in normal chats. It will rely on the latest GPT-5.1 Auto, which can decide which model to use based on their question, and it will use whatever features are available to the person it is responding to.

But ChatGPT has also been taught to be able to respond to group dynamics. It will read through the conversations and decide when is best to respond or stay quiet, for instance, and is also able to respond to messages with emoji.

OpenAI said the update was “just the beginning of ChatGPT becoming a shared space to collaborate and interact with others”. It did not say what other group experiences were planned in the future.