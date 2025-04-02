ChatGPT down: OpenAI service not working for some users as boss warns of disruption
‘Something went wrong,’ reads error shown to users
ChatGPT has stopped working properly for some users.
The system instead returned a warning that “something went wrong” and would refuse to answer queries. It advised users to refresh the page – but that did not seem to work.
The outage came just a day after the chief executive of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, warned that the intense interest in its new image-creation tools could cause issues both with existing products and the release of new ones.
“we are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from openai to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Previously, he had complained that the high interest in the image feature was “melting” its computers and suggested that the company did not have enough capacity to keep up.
OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its status page. It said that it had found a “mitigation” and suggested that service should be on its way towards being restored.
But it did not appear to affect all users. Some were able to get online as usual – and it was not clear why.
