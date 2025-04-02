Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT has stopped working properly for some users.

The system instead returned a warning that “something went wrong” and would refuse to answer queries. It advised users to refresh the page – but that did not seem to work.

The outage came just a day after the chief executive of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, warned that the intense interest in its new image-creation tools could cause issues both with existing products and the release of new ones.

“we are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from openai to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Previously, he had complained that the high interest in the image feature was “melting” its computers and suggested that the company did not have enough capacity to keep up.

OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its status page. It said that it had found a “mitigation” and suggested that service should be on its way towards being restored.

But it did not appear to affect all users. Some were able to get online as usual – and it was not clear why.