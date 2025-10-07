ChatGPT users can now make playlists or book holidays through the app

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OpenAI has partnered with some of the world’s biggest apps to allow ChatGPT users to perform tasks like creating playlists or searching real estate listings.

The world’s most popular AI chatbot, which has over 800 million users, will now surface relevant apps in conversations.

“You can discover them when ChatGPT suggests one at the right time, or by calling them by name,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

ChatGPT is the world’s most popular AI chatbot with more than 800 million users ( AFP via Getty )

“For ChatGPT users, apps meet you in the chat and adapt to your context to help you create, learn, and do more ... The magic of this new generation of apps in ChatGPT is how they blend familiar interactive elements – like maps, playlists and presentations – with new ways of interacting through conversation.”

Apps like Booking.com, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow will be able to plug into ChatGPT, allowing users to perform tasks and ask questions through the app.

OpenAI provided several examples of how it might work, with users encouraged to ask the AI chatbot to create a party playlist in Spotify or search for property listings in Zillow.

Future collaborations mentioned by OpenAI include DoorDash, Instacart and Uber, with developers of other apps able to integrate their services through a new toolkit.

“We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, to be more productive, more inventive, to learn faster, to do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the company’s annual developer conference.

“It will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalised, that you can chat with.”

A recent OpenAI stock sale valued the company at $500bn (£373bn), making it the world’s most valuable private firm, ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. This comes despite the company not yet making a profit.

During a Q&A session at OpenAI’s developer conference, Mr Altman described the AI industry as “kind of bubbly”, but claimed that “real value will get created”.

The new functionality is currently only available to ChatGPT users outside of the EU.