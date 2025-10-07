ChatGPT users can now make playlists or book holidays through the app
OpenAI boss Sam Altman says apps inside ChatGPT will allow users ‘to do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better’
OpenAI has partnered with some of the world’s biggest apps to allow ChatGPT users to perform tasks like creating playlists or searching real estate listings.
The world’s most popular AI chatbot, which has over 800 million users, will now surface relevant apps in conversations.
“You can discover them when ChatGPT suggests one at the right time, or by calling them by name,” OpenAI said in a blog post.
“For ChatGPT users, apps meet you in the chat and adapt to your context to help you create, learn, and do more ... The magic of this new generation of apps in ChatGPT is how they blend familiar interactive elements – like maps, playlists and presentations – with new ways of interacting through conversation.”
Apps like Booking.com, Expedia, Spotify and Zillow will be able to plug into ChatGPT, allowing users to perform tasks and ask questions through the app.
OpenAI provided several examples of how it might work, with users encouraged to ask the AI chatbot to create a party playlist in Spotify or search for property listings in Zillow.
Future collaborations mentioned by OpenAI include DoorDash, Instacart and Uber, with developers of other apps able to integrate their services through a new toolkit.
“We want ChatGPT to be a great way for people to make progress, to be more productive, more inventive, to learn faster, to do whatever they’re trying to do in their lives better,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the company’s annual developer conference.
“It will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive, and personalised, that you can chat with.”
A recent OpenAI stock sale valued the company at $500bn (£373bn), making it the world’s most valuable private firm, ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. This comes despite the company not yet making a profit.
During a Q&A session at OpenAI’s developer conference, Mr Altman described the AI industry as “kind of bubbly”, but claimed that “real value will get created”.
The new functionality is currently only available to ChatGPT users outside of the EU.
