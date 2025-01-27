More than 8,000 social media accounts linked to people smuggling taken down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 8,000 social media accounts linked to people smuggling were taken down following referrals from the National Crime Agency (NCA) last year, the law enforcement body said.

This was a 40% increase from the 5,600 accounts removed in 2023, and means more than 16,500 have been taken down in total since the NCA launched its social media action plan with Meta, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and YouTube in December 2021.

The accounts taken down in the course of the operation included posts that falsely promoted small boat crossings from France to the UK as being via speedboat and offered prizes to migrants who referred a friend, as well as fake ID documents for sale.

Sophie Austin, National Crime Agency

Others also offered transport from Africa to southern Europe.

Sophie Austin, operations manager at the NCA’s Online Communication Centre, said: “Social media remains a key way the organised crime groups involved in people smuggling promoting their illegal services to migrants.

“It is a major part of their business model.

“Once migrants are engaged they then move conversations onto encrypted messaging apps where they are hidden from law enforcement.

“Taking down these accounts disrupts the activities of those criminal networks, we are devoting more resources to doing that as it is one of a number of ways we can actively target them and make their life more difficult.”

Amanj Hasan Zada, from Preston, was convicted and jailed for 17 years in November after it was found he used video testimonials of those he had successfully smuggled to promote himself.

Two other men, Dilshad Shamo and Ali Khdir from Caerphilly in South Wales, also used social media apps to publicise their people smuggling enterprise.

They were convicted in November last year and are awaiting sentence.

Ms Austin added: “We continue to work closely with social media platforms to highlight such content and contribute to the development of detection capabilities.

“As a result, our partnership with them has seen a significant increase in the number of accounts we have identified and taken down in the last year – up more than 40% since the end of 2023.”

The NCA first launched its operation with the four social media platforms in December 2021 “to help build understanding of how organised criminals used their platforms to advertise illegal services and limit gangs’ ability to exploit victims and plan dangerous illegal crossings,” the body said.