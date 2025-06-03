North Face and Cartier customer data stolen in cyber attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Face and Cartier have become the latest brands to report that hackers have stolen customer data in cyber attacks.

Both fashion brands have reported that data such as customer names and email addresses has been accessed, although financial information has not been affected.

Outdoor clothing brand North Face that it suffered a “small-scale” attack on its website in April, after discovering “unusual activity”.

The US business said it was the victim of a “credential stuffing attack”, where account authentication information has been stolen from another source, such as through breaches of other websites.

It said it believes that the cyber attackers have gained access to email address and password information.

North Face said the hackers have then been able to access some customers accounts and reveal information such as products purchased on its website, shipping addresses, preferences, dates of birth and telephone numbers.

It stressed that payment card information has not been compromised in the attack.

Elsewhere, jewellery brand Cartier told customers in an email that “an unauthorised party gained temporary access to our system and obtained limited information”.

The company, which is owned by luxury firm Richemont, said it has “contained” the issue and informed relevant authorities.

Its initial investigation found that the incident may have affected customer information, including names, email addresses and the country where they live.

“Given the nature of the data, we recommend that you remain alert for any unsolicited communications or any other suspicious correspondence,” the company said.

The companies are the latest retailer businesses to have been hit by a raft of cyber attacks striking the sector in recent months.

Marks & Spencer has halted all online orders since April after a cyber incident, which bosses have said are likely to cost the business around £300 million.

Rival UK retailers The Co-op and Harrods have also been hit by hacks over the past two months.