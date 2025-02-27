Cycling brand Canyon lets people make their own custom bikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cycling brand Canyon says it will now let people design their own bikes.

The new scheme, named MyCanyon, lets people choose a custom-built bike with their own design as well as choosing the fit and specific components.

The company likened it to the custom work that is done for the professional cyclists that it sponsors. But it will be offered to anyone who wants to buy it – as long as they are ready to pay the very high prices that it will ask for the new products.

The announcement comes amid a wave of technology-focused personalisation among fitness companies. Running shoe brand On, for instance, has recently highlighted its ‘LightSpray’ technology – in which a robotic arm sprays the upper part of the shoe to make custom footwear in minutes.

It will also not let people actually design the bikes themselves, saying that it had instead “taken a curated approach to artwork after carefully studying painting techniques to achieve some of the most spectacular frame designs it has ever produced”. But the bikes are hand-painted and customers can choose to have their name printed on it as if they are a professional cyclist.

For now, the custom bikes are available on Canyon Aeroad CFR, which already starts at £4,000 and goes to nearly £10,000. Cyclists will then have to pay at least $500 as an upgrade to have the bike customised.