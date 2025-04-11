Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canva, the popular design app, has launched its biggest ever redesign.

The new launch aims to change how teams work, it said, and do away with the traditional idea of working in different kinds of formats.

Canva was launched in 2012, and has since gone on to become one of the world’s most popular apps. It said that more than 145 million users have joined since it launched its new Visual Suite features in 2022.

Now it has launched Visual Suite 2.0. It comes with a variety of changes that the company says will fundamentally change the nature of work.

Chief among them is a philosophical change that does away with different formats for different kinds of documents. Now, users will be able to create presentations and spreadsheets in the same kind of design, for instance.

Those spreadsheets are possible because Canva also launched Canva Sheets, a tool for calculating numbers that looks to take on rivals such as Excel and Google Sheets. It comes with a variety of features, including AI tools that Canva said will spot key patters in data.

Canva also launched an AI-focused tool that will allow people to give a simple prompt to the system and produce a design. Users will just be able to talk to the system to generate a design or make tweaks, for instance.

Another new tool called Canva Code will allow people to program within Canva. That too can use artificial intelligence to produce new interactive designs, Canva said.

Canva promised that all of those AI features are “backed” by Canva Shield, its commitment to trust and safety, which includes tools to check outputs and ensure users can control how their data is being used. It also said that it did not see the new AI features as a way of getting rid of designers, but instead helping them with their work, and pointed to a fund that compensates designers when their work is used to train artificial intelligence.