Raspberry Pi profits tumble after supply shortages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raspberry Pi has revealed its profits tumbled by more-than-half in its first year as a publicly listed company after it was impacted by supply issues.

But the microcomputer business saw shares lift in early trading as profits still surpassed industry forecasts.

The Cambridge-based business told shareholders that pre-tax profits dropped by 57% to 16.3 million US dollars (£12.6 million) in 2024, compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, it posted adjusted earnings of 37.2 million dollars (£28.8 million), ahead of the 36.6 million dollars (£28.3 million) predicted by analysts.

The company added that sales were down 2% to 259.5 million dollars (£201 million) for the year.

It said this came after sales in the second and third quarters of the year were weaker due to lower levels of inventory in the wake of soaring demand following the pandemic.

Raspberry Pi said it had now “completed” its recovery from pandemic-related shortages and expected a steady build-up of demand to continue this year.

The company was behind one of last year’s biggest stock market floats in London, when it raised £178.9 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

In September, it was admitted to the FTSE 250 index of firms.

Eben Upton, chief executive of Raspberry Pi, said: “In the second half, we released more products than in any prior full year, despite the potential distraction of the IPO, continuing to excite our enthusiast and embedded communities.

“That flexibility helped us to meet market expectations in a year dominated by the widely reported inventory correction throughout our industry and following an exceptionally strong comparable previous financial year.

“I am confident that we will continue to see gradual improvements in end-demand during the current year.”

Shares in the company were 5.6% higher in early trading.