Cambridge scientists turn pollution into fuel in climate breakthrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have developed a solar-powered device that can pull pollution from the air and convert it directly into fuel for cars and planes.

The new reactor, built by a team from the University of Cambridge, takes its inspiration from photosynthesis, requiring no cables or batteries in order to turn atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) into syngas.

The researchers say the reactor offers a new solution to the climate crisis, providing an alternative to current Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies.

CCS has been touted as a way of slowing down or even reversing the worst effects of climate change, with the UK government recently committing £22 billion to the technology.

Current CCS methods have been criticised for being too energy-intensive, and for not recycling the captured CO2. Safety concerns have also been raised about storing pressurised CO2 underground.

“What if instead of pumping the carbon dioxide underground, we made something useful from it? said Dr Sayan Kar from Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.

“CO2 is a harmful greenhouse gas, but it can also be turned into useful chemicals without contributing to global warming... If we made these devices at scale, they could solve two problems at once: removing CO2 from the atmosphere and creating a clean alternative to fossil fuels.”

The device works by soaking up CO2 from the air at night through specialised filters, then using sunlight during the day to start a chemical reaction to convert it into syngas, which can serve as an alternative to gasoline.

Syngas can also be used to create chemicals and pharmaceutical products, while the ease of use would allow individuals living and working in remote locations to create their own fuel.

“Instead of continuing to dig up and burn fossil fuels to produce the products we have come to rely on, we can get all the CO2 we need directly from the air and reuse it,” said Professor Erwin Reisner, who led the research.

“We can build a circular, sustainable economy – if we have the political will to do it.”

The device was detailed in a study, titled ‘Direct air capture of CO2 for solar fuel production in flow’, published in the journal Nature Energy.

The scientists are now hoping to commercialise the technology through the support of Cambridge Enterprise.