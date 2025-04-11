Tesla rival BYD launches five-minute battery in $30,000 model

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BYD has launched the first electric cars to feature its five-minute charging battery, just weeks after unveiling the groundbreaking technology.

The Chinese automaker said the latest Han L and Tang L models will come equipped with the Super E-Platform system that delivers 400km (249 miles) of range from just five minutes of charging.

The 1,000kW charge speeds are four times quicker than the 250kW rates of Tesla superchargers.

The base Han L sedan also costs more than $10,000 less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, available for 219,800 yuan ($30,100). BYD’s Tang L SUV starts at 239,800 yuan ($32,700).

When the Super E-Platform charging technology was first unveiled last month, BYD said it would “completely solve users’ range anxiety when travelling”, as it allows users to charge their vehicle in roughly the same amount of time as it takes to fill up a fuel tank.

Both models are currently only available in China, along with the first 4,000 flash charging stations that will be deployed.

BYD is currently building a factory in Hungary to meet European demand, which is set to start producing cars later this year with a capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles per year.

The company also recently announced plans for a UK research and development centre to work on future models.

BYD is the most popular electric car manufacturer in China, accounting for roughly a third of all EV sales in the country.

After dominating its domestic market, the firm has focussed more recently on global expansion, becoming the world’s best-selling EV maker last year – overtaking Tesla despite not being available in the US.

Elon Musk’s company has struggled in recent months with declining sales across Europe, as well as a plummeting stock price that has been linked to the billionaire’s allegiance to US President Donald Trump.