British tech firm Elvie unveils smart baby bouncer

British tech firm Elvie, known for its women’s health products, has unveiled its first baby product – a smart bouncer that transforms into a bassinet without parents needing to move the baby.

Called the Elvie Rise, the firm said the hybrid device meant parents do not need to move a baby between play, soothing and sleep, allowing them to get back more time to also focus on their own wellbeing.

When in bounce mode, Elvie said the Rise includes what it calls SootheLoop technology, which records and repeats the bounce inputted by a parent, before seamlessly converting into a bassinet for nap time – with parents also able to track baby sleep patterns from the connected app.

The Rise is being introduced at technology trade show CES, the largest event in the industry calendar, which takes place each January in Las Vegas.

Alex Knox, chief product officer at Elvie, said the Rise was a continuation of the company’s efforts to give women more time and freedom – with the company best known for its breast pumping and pelvic floor health devices.

“Elvie has already transformed the categories of breast pumping and pelvic floor health to give postpartum women more time and freedom – and our newest innovation Elvie Rise continues this legacy,” he said.

“We’ve spoken to hundreds of postpartum parents and, after feeding, the next big stress was baby soothing and sleep.

“Elvie Rise gives all parents and caregivers the opportunity to have some hands-free, guilt-free time back for themselves – knowing that their baby is safe and sound.”

The company is yet to confirm a UK release date or price for the Rise.

Elvie is one of around 40 British firms exhibiting at CES this year, and its announcement comes after the chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association, which organises CES, said UK engagement with the event had dropped off.

Gary Shapiro said he did not think the UK Government gave the event the same support as other nations, something he said was “crazy” given the innovation and “potential” in the UK’s tech sector.